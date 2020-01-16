Play

Devils' Michael McLeod: Summoned to The Show

The Devils promoted McLeod from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.

McLeod's promotion indicates Kevin Rooney (illness) likely won't be available Thursday against Washington. If that ends up being the case, McLeod will skate in a bottom-six role against the Capitals. The 21-year-old pivot has picked up two helpers in four appearances with the big club this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories