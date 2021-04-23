McLeod racked up two shots, two PIM and four hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

McLeod brought some physicality and actually led all Devils forwards with 17:50 of even strength time on ice, though that number was skewed by the team's top forwards playing over four minutes on the power play, leading to some skipped shifts afterwards. The 2016 first-round pick hasn't shown much in terms of skill (seven goals, three assists in 42 games), but McLeod brings intensity and a touch of physicality to New Jersey's bottom six.