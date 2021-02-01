McLeod scored two goals including the game-winner during Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Sabres.

The 22-year-old scored his first NHL goal just three games ago, but the 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft wasted little time in tripling his career total, firing home his first of the afternoon just 20 seconds after the puck dropped and then adding the eventual GWG midway through the third. The Devils' third line of McLeod, Miles Wood and Nathan Bastien accounted for four goals and six points in total, and the trio's chemistry has led McLeod to four points (three goals and a helper) in those last four games.