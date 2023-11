McLeod scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

He got the Devils on the board midway through the first period before helping to set up Curtis Lazar's game-winner in the third with just 23 seconds left on the clock. It's McLeod's first multi-point performance of the season, snapping a six-game point drought, and the 25-year-old is on track to top his prior career high of nine goals with four tallies and eight points through 20 contests in 2023-24.