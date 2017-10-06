Devils' Michael McLeod: Unavailable for Opening Night

McLeod (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with the Avalanche, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

McLeod skated with teammate Brian Boyle (illness) on Friday, but has yet to resume practicing with the whole team. The 19-year-old racked up an impressive 27 goals and 46 helpers in 57 outings for OHL Mississauga last season and probably will find himself back in juniors once cleared from his ankle ailment.