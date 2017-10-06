Devils' Michael McLeod: Unavailable for Opening Night
McLeod (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash with the Avalanche, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
McLeod skated with teammate Brian Boyle (illness) on Friday, but has yet to resume practicing with the whole team. The 19-year-old racked up an impressive 27 goals and 46 helpers in 57 outings for OHL Mississauga last season and probably will find himself back in juniors once cleared from his ankle ailment.
More News
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Misses Saturday's skate•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Resumes skating•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Looking to seize NHL role in 2017-18•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: Signed entry-level contract with the Devils•
-
Devils' Michael McLeod: To begin season with OHL Mississauga•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...