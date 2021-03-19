site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Michael McLeod: Up from taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McLeod was promoted to the active roster and played in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
McLeod had two PIM and a shot on goal in a fourth-line role. The 23-year-old forward continues to occasionally move between the taxi squad and the active roster.
