Devils' Michael Vukojevic: Physical rearguard joins Devils

Vukojevic was drafted 82nd overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Vukojevic can be a useful pro if deployed correctly by his coaching staff. There is a limited amount of offense here (three goals, 29 points in 68 OHL games) and there doesn't figure to be any more on the way, but Vukojevic has size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and plenty of smarts. He throws his big body around and makes a simple, accurate first pass. While Vukojevic has a distinct lack of upside, he has the look of the type of reliable third-pairing defender that all playoff-bound teams are on the hunt for at the trade deadline every season.