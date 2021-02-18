site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: devils-mikhail-maltsev-ascends-to-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Devils' Mikhail Maltsev: Ascends to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maltsev was promoted to New Jersey's active roster Thursday.
Maltsev is expected to center the Devils' second line during Thursday's matchup with Boston. The 22-year-old Russian potted his first NHL goal in 13:41 of ice time Tuesday against the Rangers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read