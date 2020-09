Maltsev will link up with SKA St. Petersburg on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Maltsev -- who was selected by the club in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- previously played two seasons with SKA. This past year, the 22-year-old winger notched 11 goals and 10 helpers in 49 games with AHL Binghamton. Heading into the upcoming year, Maltsev should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster, though he figures to split time between leagues.