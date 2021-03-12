Maltsev scored his fourth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Maltsev gave New Jersey a faint glimmer of hope, scoring 40 seconds after Janne Kuokanen early in the third period to make it a two-goal game. Brock Nelson responded just 41 seconds later with the Islanders' fifth goal, snuffing out the Devils' comeback hopes. The Russian rookie has four goals in 11 games and two in his last four, but Maltsev's still searching for his first career assist.