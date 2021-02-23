Maltsev was reassigned to New Jersey's taxi squad Tuesday.
Maltsev has been in the lineup for four of the Devils' last five games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the active roster soon, although it's safe to assume he won't be available for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres. He's potted one goal in his four appearances this year.
