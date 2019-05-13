Devils' Mikhail Maltsev: Secures entry-level deal

Maltsev inked a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Maltsev has split time between the KHL and VHL (second-tier) over the past few seasons, including 13 games with SKA St. Petersburg last year in which he tallied a pair of points. Drafted by the Devils in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old will likely make the jump to North America this summer and start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Belleville.