Devils' Mikhail Maltsev: Secures entry-level deal
Maltsev inked a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.
Maltsev has split time between the KHL and VHL (second-tier) over the past few seasons, including 13 games with SKA St. Petersburg last year in which he tallied a pair of points. Drafted by the Devils in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old will likely make the jump to North America this summer and start the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Belleville.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...