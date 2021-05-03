Maltsev won't be available against Boston on Monday after blocking a shot in Saturday's clash with the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Maltsev was rolling in his last three contests, as he tallied one goal on four shots, one assist and two hits while averaging 11:43 of ice time. While the 23-year-old natural center has logged a mere 33 contests this season, in which he notched nine points, he figures to be a mainstay in the Devils' lineup next season and could prove a solid value play in fantasy contests.