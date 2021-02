Maltsev was promoted from the taxi squad Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Maltsev is in line to play Tuesday against the Rangers. The Devils will play a game for the first time since Jan. 31, when Maltsev made his NHL debut. The 22-year-old recorded 21 points over 49 AHL games last year. In turn, fantasy managers shouldn't expect much offensive upside.