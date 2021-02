Maltsev supplied a goal on his only shot in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Sunday.

Inserted into the lineup in place of the injured Nico Hischier (face), Maltsev opened the scoring 6:45 into the game with a snap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. The 22-year-old has only been in the lineup on five occasions in 2020-21, but he's managed to light the lamp in two of his last four.