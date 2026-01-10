Yegorov posted an 18-save shutout in Boston University's 1-0 win over UMass-Amherst on Friday.

Yegorov did a strong job in this Hockey East showdown to earn his first shutout of the season. He's up to a 10-7-1 record through 19 appearances this season, surpassing his workload from last year, though his performance has dropped from the 2.15 GAA and .927 save percentage he had in 18 games in 2024-25. The 19-year-old netminder is a Devils prospect, selected in the second round in 2024.