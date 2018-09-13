Devils' Miles Wood: Absent from training camp

Wood didn't report for training camp Thursday, as he remains unsigned, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Wood is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign, in which he set career highs in goals (19), assists (13) and shots (170). Understandably, the winger is looking for a bigger pay raise than the qualifying offer he received in June. If the two sides can't reach a deal, it could open the door for Drew Stafford to turn his PTO into a permanent contract.