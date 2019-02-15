Devils' Miles Wood: Activated off injured reserve

The Devils activated Wood (upper body) off of injured reserve Friday.

Wood looks primed to rejoin the lineup after sitting out each of the last four. Prior to his absence, he served as the left wing on the second line, and there's a good chance he will slot back in there versus the Wild. He should also retake his spot on one of the team's power-play units.

More News
Our Latest Stories