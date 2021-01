Wood (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wood has missed the last two days of practice with an undisclosed issue, but he skated on his own Friday, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to full health. The 25-year-old American, who notched 11 goals and 23 points in 68 games last campaign, is expected to open the season skating on New Jersey's third line and second power-play unit.