Devils' Miles Wood: Back from suspension
Wood has served his two-game suspension for boarding Vladislav Namestnikov in Saturday's game against the Lightning. As a result, he'll be eligible to return Thursday versus the Wild.
The Devils won a game in overtime and dropped another in regulation without the services of Wood, who has accumulated 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) through 57 games this season. We have the 22-year-old projected to serve in a top-six capacity upon his return, though his power-play ice time has been sporadic and his chances of seeing the man advantage depend on the health of Marcus Johansson, who's attempting to return from a concussion.
