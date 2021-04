Wood potted his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

A fourth-liner with 15 goals? Yes, Wood is unique in that he starts his 5-on-5 shifts on the bottom line but has the scoring prowess necessary to consistently occupy a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit. His goal Saturday was a slick one-timer at even strength, though it was too little, too late, as the Devils were outplayed by goalie Casey DeSmith and a rather stingy Pens defense.