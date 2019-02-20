Devils' Miles Wood: Building new point streak
Wood's third-period goal against the Penguins on Tuesday wasn't quite enough, as the Devils lost at home, 4-3.
Wood was tightly covered by Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, but he managed to put the puck past Matt Murray from the slot for his seventh goal of the 2018-19 campaign. The American winger dealt with an upper-body injury that caused him to miss five straight contests earlier this month, though he's now gathered two points in three games since returning against Minnesota last Friday. Wood is relatively safe to use as a budget option in DFS play.
