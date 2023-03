Wood scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Wood has picked up the pace on offense lately with three goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 27-year-old isn't a stranger to the occasional burst of offense despite playing in a bottom-six role. He has 23 points, 143 shots on net, 82 hits and 55 PIM through 60 outings this season.