Wood scored a goal during a 7-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Wood, who still seeks to register his first assist this season, connected on his first goal in seven games Sunday. The 27-year-old left winger generated a season-high seven shots and capped the Devils' four-goal surge after the Blue Jackets cut the Devils' second-period lead to 3-1. Wood's marker was his first since connecting against the Red Wings on Oct. 15.