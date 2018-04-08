Devils' Miles Wood: Closes out regular season with two points

Wood recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 road loss to the Capitals.

Wood's final output over the regular season included 19 goals and 13 assists with all but three of his tallies taking place in 5-on-5 situations. A fleet-footed winger who likes to hang around the doorstep, Wood only averaged 12:28 of ice time, but he was incredibly efficient in limited action and that makes him an X-factor for the Devils as they looking forward to the playoff grind.