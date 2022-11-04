Wood scored two goals and earned an assist during a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Wood, who recorded his first multi-goal game since April 9, 2021, helped spark the comeback by providing fourth-line offense. The 27-year-old left winger tied the score at 1-1 on a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle. The play started from a neutral-zone turnover. Scoring off Erik Haula's face-off win, Wood cut the Devils' third-period deficit to 3-2. Wood, who has collected a point in three-straight games after producing just one goal in his first eight outings, added eight shots and three hits against the Oilers.