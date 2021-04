Wood scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Wood has scored five times in his last 10 games. The 25-year-old winger is expected to see a larger role as the Devils continue to overhaul their roster with youth in mind at the trade deadline. The fifth-year winger has 19 points, 97 shots on net and 27 PIM through 40 appearances this season.