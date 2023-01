Wood had two assists and five shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Wood's pair of third-period helpers snapped an eight-game point drought. He's deployed primarily for his physicality in the bottom six, though Wood has flashed offensive ability with 19 goals in 2017-18 and 17 in 2020-21. The power forward got off to a hot scoring start this season, but he's managed to light the lamp only once since Nov. 10.