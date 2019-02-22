Devils' Miles Wood: Exits due to injury

Wood exited Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators after suffering an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wood departed Thursday's contest after logging just 8:59 of ice time, but he made the most out of his limited opportunities, picking up a goal and an assist while firing four shots on net. Coach John Hynes doesn't think Wood's dealing with "anything major," but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers.