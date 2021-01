Wood left Wednesday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

After practice, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters he doesn't believe Wood's injury is serious, so although he'll likely miss a few days of practice, it doesn't sound like he's currently in jeopardy of missing the Devils' regular-season opener against Boston on Jan. 14. Another update on the bottom-six forward's status should surface once he's cleared to resume on-ice activities.