Devils' Miles Wood: Expected to play Monday
Wood (lower body) is expected to return Monday in Pittsburgh, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Wood returned to practice Sunday and appears to be back to full health. He has just 16 points in 45 games but the Devils will take any help they can get at this stage.
