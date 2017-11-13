Devils' Miles Wood: Explodes for four points against Chicago
Wood scored his first career hat trick and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Blackhawks.
Wood turned in a monster outing, striking twice on the power play and firing seven shots on goal in just 13:00 of ice time. The 22-year-old hadn't scored for 11 games and his bottom-six role has limited his fantasy value. Wood now has six goals in 16 games on the season, making him worth adding in some deeper formats. If he can see regular power-play time, Wood has the potential to be an impact fantasy player due to his strong PIM and hit totals.
