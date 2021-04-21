Wood dished out two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Wood played a prominent role in New Jersey's failed comeback attempt from a six-goal deficit after two periods, helping out on goals by Nathan Bastian to make it 6-3 Pittsburgh and Andreas Johnsson to make it 7-6. The Devils were unable to tie it up after Johnsson scored with 41 seconds to go, but Wood found a silver lining in the form of his first multi-assist game since Dec. 14, 2019. Known more for his physicality and net-front presence than playmaking, Wood has 14 goals and seven assists in 45 games this season.