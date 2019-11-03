Devils' Miles Wood: First multi-pointer of season

Miles scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Miles isn't known for his offence, but this was a nice night -- it was his first multi-point effort of the season. But he doesn't have any fantasy value unless he starts to replicate his 19-goal in 2017-18. Miles should stay on the wire for now.

