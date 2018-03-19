Devils' Miles Wood: Forced to exit Sunday

Wood left the game against Anaheim on Sunday with an upper-body injury, and is questionable to return Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

It appeared Wood sustained his injury when he outstretched his arm to play the puck near center ice, but was unfortunately struck by Francois Beauchemin who appeared to make accidental contact with his elbow, and Wood appeared to be in clear pain after the collision. The severity of his injury should be updated before Tuesday's clash with San Jose, and if he's unable to go for the contest, Jesper Bratt figures to slot into the lineup.