Devils' Miles Wood: Forced to exit Sunday
Wood left the game against Anaheim on Sunday with an upper-body injury, and is questionable to return Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
It appeared Wood sustained his injury when he outstretched his arm to play the puck near center ice, but was unfortunately struck by Francois Beauchemin who appeared to make accidental contact with his elbow, and Wood appeared to be in clear pain after the collision. The severity of his injury should be updated before Tuesday's clash with San Jose, and if he's unable to go for the contest, Jesper Bratt figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...