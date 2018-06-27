Devils' Miles Wood: Gets qualifying offer
Wood has received a qualifying offer from the Devils.
Wood was a useful power forward for last season's playoff-bound Devils club, racking up 19 goals and 84 penalty minutes. The Buffalo native is still just 22 years old, so Wood's best hockey is likely still in front of him. Expect New Jersey to lock him up this offseason.
