Wood tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Wood ended a 10-game scoring drought with an assist on Jesper Boqvist's opening goal in the first period. Wood would later score his first goal since March 3, burying a loose puck from the slot to extend the lead to 3-1 in the second. The 27-year-old winger is up to 12 goals and 14 assists through 75 games this season while playing a bottom-six role.