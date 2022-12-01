site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Miles Wood: Has an undisclosed injury
RotoWire Staff
Wood will miss Thursday's game because of an undisclosed injury.
Wood has six goals and 11 points in 23 contests this season while averaging 13:23 of ice time. The Devils are likely to dress seven defensemen Thursday with Kevin Bahl drawing into the lineup.
