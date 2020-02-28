Devils' Miles Wood: Helpers in back-to-back outings
Wood recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Wood has picked up an assist in consecutive games since he returned from missing a contest due to illness. The 24-year-old winger has 22 points, 126 shots, 93 hits and 55 PIM through 62 contests. He's a physical depth-scorer cast in a top-six role for the offensively-challenged Devils -- that may earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats.
