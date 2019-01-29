Devils' Miles Wood: Helping hand in return
Wood (lower body) dished out an assist, fired four shots on net and finished plus-3 in Monday's win over the Penguins.
Wood missed the last three games with a lower-body injury but didn't skip a beat in his return, assisting Travis Zajac's first-period goal. His high plus-minus rating was certainly a positive note as well since he entered the contest minus-11 on the season. Wood will look to take the momentum into Thursday's game versus the Rangers.
