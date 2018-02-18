Devils' Miles Wood: Hit with two-game suspension
Wood was suspended two games for boarding the Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov on Saturday. He'll be eligible to return Thursday against Minnesota.
Wood has filled into his bottom-six role well this season, scoring six goals and adding three helpers in 20 games since the start of January. He adds a physical presence to the game as well, logging 24 hits and 22 PIM in that span. For the time being, expect Jimmy Hayes to slot into the Devils lineup.
More News
-
Devils' Miles Wood: League hearing set for Saturday's actions•
-
Devils' Miles Wood: Lights lamp against hometown team•
-
Devils' Miles Wood: Impresses in loss•
-
Devils' Miles Wood: Strikes for two in win•
-
Devils' Miles Wood: Point production coming back to earth•
-
Devils' Miles Wood: Explodes for four points against Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...