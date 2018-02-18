Devils' Miles Wood: Hit with two-game suspension

Wood was suspended two games for boarding the Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov on Saturday. He'll be eligible to return Thursday against Minnesota.

Wood has filled into his bottom-six role well this season, scoring six goals and adding three helpers in 20 games since the start of January. He adds a physical presence to the game as well, logging 24 hits and 22 PIM in that span. For the time being, expect Jimmy Hayes to slot into the Devils lineup.

