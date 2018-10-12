Devils' Miles Wood: Ice time limited on third line

Wood recorded one shot in 13:16 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Wood isn't getting much run at even strength as a third-line winger, but he did see 2:08 of ice time on the power play. He managed to pick up a pair of assists in the team's opener, so the power forward should remain on the fantasy radar despite his underwhelming ice time totals, especially in deeper leagues.