Devils' Miles Wood: Ice time limited on third line

Wood recorded one shot in 13:16 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Wood isn't getting much run at even strength as a third-line winger, but he did see 2:08 of ice time on the power play. He managed to pick up a pair of assists in the team's opener, so the power forward should remain on the fantasy radar despite his underwhelming ice time totals, especially in deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories