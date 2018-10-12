Devils' Miles Wood: Ice time limited on third line
Wood recorded one shot in 13:16 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.
Wood isn't getting much run at even strength as a third-line winger, but he did see 2:08 of ice time on the power play. He managed to pick up a pair of assists in the team's opener, so the power forward should remain on the fantasy radar despite his underwhelming ice time totals, especially in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...