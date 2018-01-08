Devils' Miles Wood: Impresses in loss

Wood scored his 11th goal of the season, had an assist and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's shootout loss to the Islanders.

Wood fired five shots on goal in the defeat and lit the lamp for the second time in five games. His fantasy value is limited due to his third-line role, but Wood sees power-play time and is valuable in deep leagues. The 22-year-old has 19 points through 40 games and has aided fantasy goers with 49 PIM, so he could be worth an add if you're searching for a depth forward.