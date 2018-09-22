Devils' Miles Wood: Inks four-year deal
Wood has come to terms on a four-year deal with the Devils.
He'll have a $2.75 million AAV over the life of this new contract. Getting this deal done now should give the 23-year-old power forward ample time to report to the team and get caught up by the start of the season. Wood earned this contract with a 19-goal campaign last season.
