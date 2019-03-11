Devils' Miles Wood: Joining team for road trip

Wood (ankle) will travel with the team on its upcoming three-game trip through Western Canada, which begins Tuesday in Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This news presumably means that Wood will have a chance to suit up at some point during this trip, which would mark an early return after he was given a four-week recovery timetable in late February. Until more news surfaces on the physical forward's health, he can remain outside of fantasy lineups.