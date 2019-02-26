Devils' Miles Wood: Knocked out of Monday's contest
Wood suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Monday's game against Montreal and didn't come out for the second, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Wood went down to the ice in pain after a collision and took a puck to the leg in short succession, forcing the power forward off to the locker room. His inability to come out for the second period suggests he's done for the night. Expect further updates on his status prior to New Jersey's next game, Wednesday against Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...