Devils' Miles Wood: Knocked out of Monday's contest

Wood suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Monday's game against Montreal and didn't come out for the second, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.

Wood went down to the ice in pain after a collision and took a puck to the leg in short succession, forcing the power forward off to the locker room. His inability to come out for the second period suggests he's done for the night. Expect further updates on his status prior to New Jersey's next game, Wednesday against Calgary.