Devils' Miles Wood: Lands on injured reserve
The Devils placed Wood (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday.
The move is retroactive to Monday's game against the Ducks, though he'd be eligible to return from IR following the break either way. He will have plenty of time to rest up ahead of the team's next contest against the Penguins on Jan. 28, so there's a good chance he will be ready.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...