Devils' Miles Wood: Lands on injured reserve

The Devils placed Wood (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday.

The move is retroactive to Monday's game against the Ducks, though he'd be eligible to return from IR following the break either way. He will have plenty of time to rest up ahead of the team's next contest against the Penguins on Jan. 28, so there's a good chance he will be ready.

