Wood scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Wood has a team-high six goals through 15 games, having rediscovered the scoring touch that helped him light the lamp 19 times in 2017-18. The power forward totaled only 21 goals in the two subsequent seasons, but Wood's enticing combination of size and speed, in addition to his net-front role on the Devils' top power-play unit, have made him a go-to scoring option this year for a surprisingly competitive New Jersey team.