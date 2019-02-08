Devils' Miles Wood: Leaves game after awkward fall
Wood (undisclosed) left in the second period of Thursday's game against New York, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood was shaken up after falling down in front of the opposing goal. He attempted to stay in the game but was eventually forced to leave. An update on his status should surface prior to New Jersey's next game Saturday, at home versus the Wild.
