Devils' Miles Wood: Lights lamp against hometown team

Wood opened the scoring in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Buffalo and finished with four shots on goal.

With 14 goals and 57 PIM through 48 games, Wood has been a solid producer in formats that reward trips to the sin bin. The 22-year-old Buffalo native hasn't developed other aspects of his game much yet, but New Jersey's certainly happy with the return on investment from picking Wood in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.